LINCOLN - Richard Ivan Ray, 87, was called to his heavenly home on December 20, 2020, in Lincoln, IL. Ivan was born on April 17, 1933, in Chandlerville, IL, to Fred and Edith Ray, the third of seven children. He married Elaine Ray on March 8, 1953. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; one son, Kyle Ivan; one grandson; his parents; three brothers; and one sister.

He is survived by one sister, Lila Jean Hayden; and one brother, Buford Ray; two sons: Kevin (Linda) and Keith (Jeaneen) Ray; two daughters: Kimber Leigh (Dave) Brucker and Kara (Clay) Rull; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 28, 2021. Visitation and service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 205 Pulaski St., Lincoln, IL, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana, IL around 12:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, The Christian Village, or the American Legion.