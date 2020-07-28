Richard J. Hoeniges

In 1960, Richard joined the Bloomington Police Department and loyally served the community for 31 years, retiring as a detective. His brothers in blue affectionately called him “Pops.” Richard had a servant's heart filled with love, compassion, honesty, humility and grace. He had a natural ability to lift the spirits of those around him using his charm, kindness and dry sense of humor. He enjoyed living life to the fullest and was a quiet artist who enjoyed woodworking and painting. He was loved by many; even cancer could not touch his big heart. No one could ask for a better husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Richard had a constant, abiding faith in God and Jesus Christ and would give anyone in need the shirt off his back. He played an active part in the Cursillo movement, started a chaplain program at the BPD, and tirelessly served at St. Mary's Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen. He was a tower of strength even through dark days, personal losses and his illness. God's love shined through him, and it is a great comfort to know he will live in God's presence forever.