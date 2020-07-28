Richard J. Hoeniges

BLOOMINGTON — Richard Joseph Hoeniges, 82, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday (July 26, 2020) at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, both in Bloomington. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately and face coverings are required. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; the Community Cancer Center, Normal; or a charity of the donor's choice.
On Dec. 7, 1937, God sent Martin J. and Eileen Hoeniges the gift of a beautiful baby boy, Richard. He grew to be an honorable man who made this world be a nobler and safer place for his family, friends and community.
Richard graduated from Trinity High School in 1956 and joined the Army Reserves in 1957. He met his high school sweetheart Gloria Ann Sweeney at Trinity, and they were married on Jan. 10, 1959. They began their lifelong adventure together, starting a family and buying a home at 932 MacArthur Ave. in Bloomington. For over 61 years, they loved each other dearly and worked together to raise their six beautiful and loving children. With a life full of love, their honeymoon never ended — “You will always be my dearest darling.”
In 1960, Richard joined the Bloomington Police Department and loyally served the community for 31 years, retiring as a detective. His brothers in blue affectionately called him “Pops.” Richard had a servant's heart filled with love, compassion, honesty, humility and grace. He had a natural ability to lift the spirits of those around him using his charm, kindness and dry sense of humor. He enjoyed living life to the fullest and was a quiet artist who enjoyed woodworking and painting. He was loved by many; even cancer could not touch his big heart. No one could ask for a better husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Richard had a constant, abiding faith in God and Jesus Christ and would give anyone in need the shirt off his back. He played an active part in the Cursillo movement, started a chaplain program at the BPD, and tirelessly served at St. Mary's Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen. He was a tower of strength even through dark days, personal losses and his illness. God's love shined through him, and it is a great comfort to know he will live in God's presence forever.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria; five sons, Richard (Mary) Hoeniges II, Robert (Robin) Hoeniges, James (Laura) Hoeniges, Daniel (Julie) Hoeniges, Joseph (Carol) Hoeniges, and daughter, Mauria (Kenneth) Herman; 15 grandchildren, Levi, Maurice, Noah, Jared, Erik, Abigail, Jack, Kain, Chelsea, Lily, Ivy, Jazmine, Kaleb, Tacoma and Kole; and four great-grandchildren, Malia, Luna, Avery and Violet. He is also survived by five siblings, Martin Hoeniges, Florence (E. Michael) Walsh, Marie Evans, Patricia (Dan) Richardson, and Elizabeth (Dale) Kindred; sisters-in-law, Tammy Hoeniges, Phyllis Prochnow and Ruth Sweeney; brother-in-law, John (Debba) Sweeney; and much loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Andrew Hoeniges and John Hoeniges; many loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and two nephews.
“A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone.” — Paul Valery, French poet
