Richard K. "Moby" Finfgeld

Playing tennis and playing bridge were activities Moby greatly enjoyed. He went on road trips, train trips, and cruises with family and spoke of them often. In season, he enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball. He was all set to livestream the DePauw baseball season, until it was shut down by COVID-19. One of his fondest memories was pitching the DePauw Tigers to victory over Butler University in 1951.

Moby was credited with mentoring employees at M&D Printing, forging lasting friendships with many of his former colleagues. The names of employees and customers remained in his memory for life.

As an avid reader, especially of newspapers, Moby never missed an issue of the Henry News Republican. He was a chronicler of events, which prompted him to write four books, three of which he edited, published, and put in the Library of Congress. Two were about the printing business, and one told of his year in Exeter, England. The most recent focused on memories of growing up in a small town and his years at DePauw. In his book, his keen sense of humor and love of language were clearly evident.