HENRY - Richard K. "Moby" Finfgeld, age 89, of Henry, died at 2:20 AM on December 1, 2020.
Born May 3, 1931, In Princeton, Illinois, to Richard M. and Mary Kilgore Finfgeld, he married Phyllis Pierce, a college classmate, on July 12, 1953, in Inwood, Long island, New York. She died February 1, 2010.
On April 9, 2011, he married Florence E. McCall Peterson Dalrymple, a family friend, in Lacon, Illinois.
Surviving are two daughters: Brenda (Rod) Turner of Johnston, Iowa, and Deborah (Dave) Connett of Columbia, Missouri; and two grandchildren: Lauren (Steve) Chen and Erin Turner.
Stepdaughters include Christie (Jeff) Maas, Annette (John) Lionberger, both of Lacon and Mary Strong of Elburn, Illinois. Step-grandchildren are Ailsa Lionberger, Tanner and Matthew Strong, Jeremy Gonigam, and Cherie (Vince) Spinosa. Step-great-grandchildren are Gabrielle and Annelise Spinosa of Downers Grove, IL
Also surviving are three sisters: Peg Schneider, Marge (John) Hunt and Jean Fulks, all of Henry.
Moby was a graduate of DePauw university in Greencastle, Indiana, where he was a Rector Scholar, a history honors student, a member of Phi Eta Sigma and Phi Beta Kappa scholastic societies, a member of Delta Chi fraternity, and a pitcher on the baseball team. His junior year was spent at the University of The South West Exeter, England, as an exchange student.
From 1953 to 1966, Moby was managing editor of the Henry News Republican. In 1966, he and his father founded M&D Printing, where Moby served as vise president and consultant until his retirement in 2002.
As a 40-year member of the Henry Rotary Club, he served as both secretary and president of the club, was honored as Rotarian of the Year, and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Moby served on the Planning and Zoning Boards of the City of Henry for a number of years and was a Henry Township trustee for four years. Additionally, he served on the boards of the Henry Cemetery Association and Marshall County Historical Society. He was also a long-time member and director of the Henry Home and Indian Town Senior Citizens Housing Associations, retiring in October 2020.
A beloved pillar of the congregation, Moby was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Henry for 77 years, where he served as Sunday School teacher, elder, and member of numerous committees.
Moby was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who took great joy in being involved in the welfare of the community and the lives of his family. He was very proud of the accomplishments of those he loved. In his final weeks, granddaughter Ailsa’s command performances at the piano gave him great pleasure.
Playing tennis and playing bridge were activities Moby greatly enjoyed. He went on road trips, train trips, and cruises with family and spoke of them often. In season, he enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball. He was all set to livestream the DePauw baseball season, until it was shut down by COVID-19. One of his fondest memories was pitching the DePauw Tigers to victory over Butler University in 1951.
Moby was credited with mentoring employees at M&D Printing, forging lasting friendships with many of his former colleagues. The names of employees and customers remained in his memory for life.
As an avid reader, especially of newspapers, Moby never missed an issue of the Henry News Republican. He was a chronicler of events, which prompted him to write four books, three of which he edited, published, and put in the Library of Congress. Two were about the printing business, and one told of his year in Exeter, England. The most recent focused on memories of growing up in a small town and his years at DePauw. In his book, his keen sense of humor and love of language were clearly evident.
Moby was a strong community leader, fair, respected, and well-spoken. His guiding principles made him considerate of others, rather than self-absorbed, white respecting the opinions of others, and always striving to arrive at the heart of the matter. He was compassionate, but strong in his willingness to take a stand when appropriate. His community profited from his many efforts on their behalf.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and inurnment will be in the Henry Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a late date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: ITHA Park Project, Indian Town Home Association, 429 Finfgeld Circle, Henry, IL 61537. This is a 501C-3 Charitable Organization, and your donation is Tax Deductible.
