 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard K. Utter
0 entries

Richard K. Utter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Richard K. Utter, 88, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service for Dick and his wife, Joanne, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

To express condolences or share your memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News