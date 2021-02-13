BLOOMINGTON - Richard K. Utter, 88, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home.
A graveside service for Dick and his wife, Joanne, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.
To express condolences or share your memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com
