Richard K. Utter

He was born April 17, 1931 in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of Royden K. and Leora Wyman Utter. In 1939, the family moved to Syracuse, N.Y. where Dick graduated from Central High School in 1948. He then started his employment with GE as an apprentice toolmaker. In 1951, Dick was called to duty with the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Dashiell. Upon discharge from the Navy he completed his apprenticeship and attended Syracuse University. GE transferred him to Bloomington in 1964 where he was employed as an engineer.