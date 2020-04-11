BLOOMINGTON — Richard K. Utter, 88, of Bloomington, passed away Friday (April 10, 2020) at his home.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.
He was born April 17, 1931 in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of Royden K. and Leora Wyman Utter. In 1939, the family moved to Syracuse, N.Y. where Dick graduated from Central High School in 1948. He then started his employment with GE as an apprentice toolmaker. In 1951, Dick was called to duty with the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Dashiell. Upon discharge from the Navy he completed his apprenticeship and attended Syracuse University. GE transferred him to Bloomington in 1964 where he was employed as an engineer.
Dick married Joanne Holbrook in Syracuse and was proud that they were married for 67 years.
He is survived by his wife; five children, Sherry Fitzgerald, Terri (Tim) Peifer, Tracy (Greg) Klawitter, Richard Jr. and Jerald (Lisa) Utter; 12 grandchildren, Lindsay Neville, Ashley Emery, Birch Fitzgerald, Katie Schwab, Luke Peifer, Brett Klawitter, Sarah Klawitter, Laura Wheet, Jessica Utter, Shelby Utter, India Gist and Alexa Davis; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ruth Utter; and son-in-law, Robert Fitzgerald.
Dick was Past Commander of American Legion Post 635 in Normal and a 30-year member of the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.
To express condolences or share your memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
