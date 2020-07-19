BLOOMINGTON — Richard L. Breen, 84, of Bloomington, passed away Friday (July 17, 2020) at his home.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church.
He was born Oct. 20, 1935 in Joliet, a son of Gordon S. and Winifred Conroy Breen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gordon L. Breen.
Dick owned and operated Breen Beverage Company. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Knights of Columbus Council 574, Eagles Lodge 527 and Elks Lodge 281.
