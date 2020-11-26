Richard L. 'Dick' Steiner

Richard was born on February 23, 1942, in Pekin, the son of Daniel and Sophia Pflederer Steiner. He married Ann Rinkenberger on June 25, 1967, in Cissna Park, Illinois, and she survives. Also surviving are two sons: Jeff (Jill) Steiner of Hancock, MN, and Dave (Sandy) Steiner of El Paso, IL; two daughters: Ruth (Tim) Kaiser and Sarah Steiner, both of Tremont; three brothers: Dan (Shirley) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Joe (Marcella) of Tremont, and Harold (Karen) of Princeville; three sisters: Barbara Wagenbach of Tremont, Velma Rinkenberger of Cissna Park, IL, and Carol (Cloyce) Gress of Northville, MI; nineteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Steiner found his soul's salvation through the shed blood of Jesus Christ as a young man and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont. He was a farmer, truck driver, and worked construction for many years in the Tremont area. He was also known to hundreds of Tremont High School students as Mr. Steiner as he drove a school bus for over 40 years and spent countless hours substitute teaching at THS. Many students shook their heads in bewilderment as they walked into his classroom and saw "THIMK" on the chalkboard. Richard also loved to sing, yodel, and share his love of music with others. His happiest hours were spent playing the piano or guitar and singing with his family. Richard spent much time in later years doing puzzles and making quilts when he wasn't involved in Tremont community activities. His favorite activity was injecting thousands of turkeys at the annual Tremont Turkey Festival. He spent 2 years serving his country in the US Army and often shared his fond memories of his years traveling in Germany during that time. An eternal optimist, Richard's love for others was known to all; he knew no strangers and will be missed by many.