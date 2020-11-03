HUDSON — Richard L. Siebert, 63, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
His graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Hudson Township Cemetery, where the family will receive friends following the committal. Masks are required for all attending. A Mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
He was born March 18, 1957 in Bloomington, a son of Louis and Elaine Wiese Siebert. He married Robin L. Andres on August 22, 1987 at Epiphany Catholic Church and she survives in Hudson.
Also surviving are two sons: Kyle (Morgan) Siebert of Normal and Kendall Siebert of Champaign; his parents of Normal; and five siblings: Randal (Gaye) Siebert of Hudson, Reid (Sheryl) Siebert of Meadows, Kim (Willie) Shennett of Normal, Kristine (John) Nyhan of Northfield, IL and Robert Siebert of Normal; and several nieces and nephews.
Rich graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Physics and was a lifelong farmer. He was an avid woodworker. Rich had a heart of gold and was always willing to help, whether by sharing farming knowledge or lending a hand. He was a loving father and always strived to instill a spirit of self-sufficiency in his sons.
To express condolences or share your memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
