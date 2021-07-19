CLINTON — Richard M. "Rich" Whitlock, 54, of rural Clinton passed away at his home on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Whitlock will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Living Hope Christian Church, N. Huff Street, Downs, IL with Pastor Mark Moore officiating.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Rich was born on October 7, 1966 in Viroqua, Wisconsin, the son of Richard B. and Susan (Steinkamp) Whitlock.

He is survived by his loving companion, Talea Wessel; his mother, Susan Whitlock; his daughters: Victoria and Angela Whitlock; one brother, Brett Whitlock and Talea's children: Trinia, Alex, Garrett, and Liz.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Rich graduated from the Bloomington High School in 1985 and from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1989.

He was last employed at Country Companies as a Claims Adjuster. He was also Fire Chief on Ellsworth Fire Department.

Rich was a member of the Living Hope Christian Church in which he helped in the construction of the permanent building. His hobbies included horsemanship, woodworking and pheasant hunting.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, Living Hope Christian Church or OSF Hospice.

Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.