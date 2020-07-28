Richard M. Winters

Dick worked at Bank of Pontiac from 1950 to 1990, retiring as bank president. Dick was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontiac and the Pontiac Elk's. He served on the board of directors for The Baby Fold of Normal, since 1966 and was named an honorary board member. He was a Kiwanis Club member since 1950 with 66 years of perfect attendance. Richard and his wife enjoyed traveling internationally and playing bridge socially. Dick was known to say that he used the Wall Street Journal for work but read it in retirement.