Richard O. Whitcomb, Ph.D.

EVANSTON — Richard O. Whitcomb, 94, retired professor living in Evanston, IL died at his home in Three Crowns Park on October 9, 2020. After many years as a professor and department chairperson at universities in Wisconsin, New York, Washington, and Illinois, Whitcomb retired in 1991 and moved to Vermont with his wife, Helga. A few years after Helga's death in 2008, he moved to Evanston to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He was very active in Senior Living at Three Crowns Park from 2014-2020.

Born August 16, 1926 in Waltham, MA, Whitcomb attended Waltham High School and graduated in 1944. After two years of military service culminating in fifteen months in Okinawa and Korea, Whitcomb attended Bowdoin College as a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, graduating in 1950. He earned a Master's degree at Harvard University and a Doctorate at Stanford University with additional study at the Middlebury College Summer Language Schools and the University of Mainz, Germany, as a Fulbright Scholar.

Whitcomb was Foreign Language Department Chairperson at both Eastern Washington University and Illinois State University from 1968-1991. In his teaching and research, he specialized in German Language, Literature, and Culture of the 19th and 20th centuries, especially the prose and drama. His other interests included German Politics, and Business Language of the Post-War Era.