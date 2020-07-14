Richard Rarick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SECOR — Richard “Rock” Rarick, 63, of Secor, passed away at 5:05 p.m. Friday (July 10, 2020) at his residence in Secor.

Cremation has been accorded. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Secor Cemetery, Secor, with a celebration of life wearing Cubs attire to follow at 5 p.m. at the Secor Sportsman’s Club. Memorials may be given to the El Paso-Gridley Golf Scholarship Fund. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, is in charge of arrangements.

Rick was born Jan. 19, 1957, a son to Carolyn and Frank Harshbarger Rarick.

Surviving are his mother, Carolyn Rarick, Secor; son, Trent (Jenica) Rarick, El Paso; granddaughter, Grace; his siblings, DeeDee (Bryan) Allen, Secor; Debbie Rarick, Bloomington; Randy (Michelle) Rarick, Germantown; six nieces; and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father and one nephew.

Rick retired from American Builders. He was an EMT first responder and active member of the Secor Fire Department for many years. Rock was well-known as a softball, baseball and golf enthusiast. As an avid outdoorsman, Rick was a member of the Secor Sportsman Club, and he loved all things hunting and fishing.

Rick enjoyed time with friends and family watching Cubs and Bears games.

