BLOOMINGTON — Known as someone who loved people, loved "working a room" and was a respected servant leader, former Bloomington Mayor, Richard "Rich" D. Buchanan, 81, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. Ever present in his strong faith, to quote Rich, "I'm in a battle with Alzheimer's, there is no cure, I'm going to lose this battle, but I have already won the war".

In person private family services will be held. A public viewing of the service may be viewed on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. by going to: https://youtu.be/rR0DHWQ4q4Q. A public celebration of Rich's life will be announced at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Grace Church Missions, Women to Women Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, or Illinois Chapter of Alzheimer's Association.