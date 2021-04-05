Richard 'Rich' D. Buchanan

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and one brother.

The Illinois Central Railroad in Clinton, IL was Rich's roots, born to a railroading family. After U.S. Army service, Rich worked for General Telephone Company. Later hired by State Farm, always upbeat and positive, Rich wanted to be remembered as an Encourager. In 35 years at State Farm, he recruited thousands of young, recent college graduates to start their careers in the Systems Department. Rich served as Chairman of the McLean County Regional planning Commission. He was elected to the Bloomington City Council, serving two terms, followed by two terms as Mayor. His passion for community service was historic and he became regarded as a listener, a facilitator and one who made a difference.

Rich's final electoral position was with the McLean County board. He enjoyed seeing how another governmental unit operated and bringing his City experience to the position.

An enthusiastic supporter of all things "Bloomington-Normal", Rich loved Barbershopping with Bloomington's Sound of Illinois Chorus, he followed Redbird basketball, and was a long-time supporter locally of Women's Softball. But his first "sports love" was the Chicago Cubs, to whom he was a loyal fan for 73 years.