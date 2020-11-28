MACKINAW - Richard "Rick" M. Stevenson, 61, of Mackinaw, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Normal, IL. He was born April 12, 1959 in Peoria, IL to William and Frances (Hibser) Stevenson. He married Mary (Tabor) Welchel on January 4, 1991 in Atlanta, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are two children: David (Kerri Lewis) Welchel of Mackinaw and Deanna (Lincoln) Yocom of Orland, ME., his grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rick was the youngest of six children and was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one sister. He was a loving grandfather and his grandchildren were the greatest joy of his life.

Rick, a 1977 graduate of Spalding High School in Peoria, was a 40-year member of Steamfitters Local 353, and also worked for Mitsubishi Motors. After retiring, he worked part-time at Potter's Alley in Morton where he enjoyed coaching youth bowlers and drilling bowling balls. He was a longtime member of the Peoria River City USBC Bowling Association and was inducted into the Peoria River City USBC Hall of Fame in 2009. Rick was a career bowler with numerous accolades and titles. He bowled in many leagues and tournaments in the Peoria area and throughout the state and country.