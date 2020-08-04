CLINTON — Richard Stanley “Red” “Stan” Sympson, 87, of Clinton, passed away 4:25 a.m. Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at his family residence in Clinton.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Second Chance Pet Adoption.
Richard was born Nov. 25, 1932, in DeWitt County, the son of Richard E. and Mabel Fern (Cushman) Sympson. He married Patricia Ann Ellis on May 20, 1960. He later married Peggy Ann (Donnan) Howe on March 12, 1977. She passed away May 15, 2019.
Survivors include his children, Pamela Heiberg, Wapella; Penny Sympson, Des Plaines; and Randy Sympson, Waynesville; two grandsons, Erik Heiberg and Riley Sympson; one stepdaughter; one stepgrandson; and one step-great-granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy McKinzey and Marjorie Hall; and brothers, Gerald Sympson and Howard Sympson.
Richard enjoyed socializing at McDonald's and Hardee's. He was the owner and operator of Stan's Tire Sales in Clinton, and was a school crossing guard for the Clinton School District. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran.
