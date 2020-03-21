TOWANDA – Richard Thomas Walden Sr., 83, of Towanda passed away at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Due to concerns with the COVID-19 situation and for the safety of everyone, involved the family has chosen to have a private funeral service for Richard at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. The Rev. Chuck Bahn will officiate. Entombment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Richard was born Nov. 20, 1936, in Bloomington to Thomas and Betty Albertson Walden. He married Patricia Cremeens in 1959. She preceded him in death in 1998. He later married Sandra “Jo” McBurney on May 17, 2003. She survives.

He is also survived by his six children, Richard Thomas Walden “Rick” Jr. of Mount Vernon; Lori Mills of Richardson, Texas; Chris (Tami) Walden of Towanda; Nancy McBurney Mays of Bloomington; Charles (Bev) McBurney of Phoenix, Arizona; David (Jennifer) McBurney of St. Louis, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, George (Mary) Walden of Normal; Jimmy Walden of Bloomington; Kenny Walden of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; brother-in-law, Vernon (Becky) Kashner of McLean; sister-in-law, Michaeline (Victor) Jurgelas of Heyworth; and many nieces and nephews.