TOWANDA – Richard Thomas Walden Sr., 83, of Towanda passed away at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Due to concerns with the COVID-19 situation and for the safety of everyone, involved the family has chosen to have a private funeral service for Richard at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. The Rev. Chuck Bahn will officiate. Entombment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Richard was born Nov. 20, 1936, in Bloomington to Thomas and Betty Albertson Walden. He married Patricia Cremeens in 1959. She preceded him in death in 1998. He later married Sandra “Jo” McBurney on May 17, 2003. She survives.
He is also survived by his six children, Richard Thomas Walden “Rick” Jr. of Mount Vernon; Lori Mills of Richardson, Texas; Chris (Tami) Walden of Towanda; Nancy McBurney Mays of Bloomington; Charles (Bev) McBurney of Phoenix, Arizona; David (Jennifer) McBurney of St. Louis, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, George (Mary) Walden of Normal; Jimmy Walden of Bloomington; Kenny Walden of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; brother-in-law, Vernon (Becky) Kashner of McLean; sister-in-law, Michaeline (Victor) Jurgelas of Heyworth; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his first wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by one stepson, Larry McBurney; one stepgranddaughter, Morgan Mays; his sisters, Barbara Terven, Mary Klink, Patty Loughary, Dorothy Walden, Katherine Walden; and his brothers, Wayne Walden, Billy Walden, Calvin Walden, Mike Walden, Bob Walden and Jonathan Walden.
Richard was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. He worked over 34 years as a tire builder for Bridgestone-Firestone in Normal and was the treasurer for over 20 years for Local United Tire and Rubber Workers Union. Richard loved camping, was an avid woodworker and especially loved building wishing wells. He was an ISU basketball and Chicago Bears fan and a dirt late-model fan. Richard loved the Christmas season and decorating his home and loved to collect Christmas villages. He was a family man and was blessed to have two families.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hakki, his associates and the entire ICU nursing staff at Advocate BroMenn for their love and wonderful care they gave our husband, father and grandfather.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics or to Kidney Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.
