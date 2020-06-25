Richard Vollmer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAHOMET — Richard “Dick” Vollmer, 85, of Mahomet passed away Saturday (June 20, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with his family by his side.

Dick was born March 8, 1935, in Bloomington, to Albert and Alice Doorn Vollmer. He is survived by his wife, Julie Vollmer; daughter, Vicki (David) Adkins; stepchildren, Ann (David) Atkins and Tony (Gretchen) Rimovsky; sister, Phyllis (Bill) Fink; and numerous nephews, cousins and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dick attended Flanagan High School and Wartburg College. He served proudly in the U.S. Army. He retired from Roberson Transportation in Mahomet after 27 years of service. Dick was a dedicated member of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan, and New Beginnings Lutheran Church, Mahomet, and served on numerous church councils, choirs and committees. He also participated in many local business and charitable organizations. He was well-known for his sense of humor, strong opinions, and dedication to helping others.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or to the donor's choice.