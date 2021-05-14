GIBSON CITY — Richard W. Nally, age 76, of Gibson City, IL, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2021. He was born April 1, 1945, in Bloomington, IL the son of Warren J. and Birdella "Beryl" (Shull) Nally.

Dick graduated from Gibson City High School in 1963. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Rhodes, on October 8, 1966 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City. They celebrated 54 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2020. Dick retired after over 30 years with Peoples Gas Company in Fisher, and owned and operated Dick's Drive-In Liquor Store along with his wife for 12 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and was a patron of Pheasants Forever. Dick was an avid sports fan, following the Bears, Cubs, Bulls and NASCAR. He was a devoted fan of all GCMS Falcons sports and athletes.

Surviving are his daughter, Theresa (Nally) Stark, her husband, Jason, their daughter, Brooke Elaine Nally Stark; daughter-in-law, Julie (Jacque) Nally; and his sister, Karen Ann (James) Lee; along with a niece and five nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce E. (Rhodes) Nally; and one son, Richard P. Nally.

Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport is handling arrangements. A private service and burial will take place at a later date.