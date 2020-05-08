× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Richard W. Prather, 62, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private family burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or to the Community Health Care Clinic.

He was born Jan. 17, 1958, in Bloomington, a son of Wayne and Dolores Schultz Prather.

Surviving are his sister, Karen (Tom) Chiodo; his nieces and nephews, Anna (Matt) Polick, Jacob (Christine) Chiodo, Nick Chiodo, Nina Chiodo and Vinny Chiodo; his great-nieces and -nephews, Bella, Addison, Dominic, Thomas and Payton; his girlfriend, Nova Fedie; and his father, Wayne Prather.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Prather; his mother, Dolores Taminger; and a special grandmother, Helen Schultz Hughes.

Rick was an avid fan of rock ‘n’ roll and especially enjoyed attending concerts. He loved his cats and the great outdoors. Rick treasured the time he spent living on the East Coast. He was a great friend to many and will be forever missed.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Prather as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.