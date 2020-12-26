BLOOMINGTON - Richard Wayne Glass, age 72, of Bloomington passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020, surrounded by his family at his much-loved, log cabin in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

Rick was born in Akron, Ohio to Robert and Marilyn (Basford) Glass. He graduated from Joliet West in 1966, the University of Cincinnati in 1971, and earned a Master's degree in Healthcare Administration from Xavier University in 1978. Rick and his beloved wife, Barbara were married in 1982. Rick retired in 2013 from a distinguished career as vice-president of Proctor Hospital in Peoria and as CEO of Marcfirst in Bloomington-Normal.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Campbell; his son, Carl (Parrish) Glass; his daughter, Sarah Glass (Joe Chidley), and his daughter, Jessica Glass. Also surviving are his siblings: Linda (Fred) Storch, Gail (Jim) Bartz, James Swick, and Peggy (R.G.) Bender; his stepbrothers: John Barnett and Mike Barnett; and many cousins; nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Peter Swick; his stepmother, Shirley Glass; and his stepbrother, Don Barnett.