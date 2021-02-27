Richard Wayne Osterman

Funeral services for Richard will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Calvert-Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Linsy Stockham will officiate. Military honors will be performed by the Bloomington Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation is 10:30am to 11:30am with the service to follow. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean.

After serving in the Army, Richard earned his Master's Certificate in Program Management from The George Washington School of Business and became a Certified Trainer for Project Management. Richard's "think outside of the box" and "can do" attitude landed him projects around the world. At Baxter Healthcare, he earned the Engineer of the Year award for his role restoring operations to critical medical glove factories in Malaysia. He developed internet systems for the Chicago School System, and managed the construction of Bloomingdales. He worked with the Army Corps of Engineers in Iraq to coordinate construction projects and secure oil pipelines from sabotage during Operation Iraqi Freedom, then returned to work tirelessly with FEMA in Texas after hurricane Harvey, ensuring home owners, municipalities and businesses received financial assistance for restoration.