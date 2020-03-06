Rita Jardine

SAUNEMIN — Rita E. Jardine, 80, of Saunemin, died at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Church, Pontiac, with the Rev. David Sabel officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyslope Cemetery, Saunemin. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac. Memorials in Rita's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
You have free articles remaining.
Rita was born Feb. 22, 1940, a daughter of Muryl and Catherine Beland Shambrook. She married Marvin D. Jardine in Roberts. He preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 1992.
Survivors include four children, Jeffrey (Jackie) Jardine, Dwight; James (Connie) Jardine, Pontiac; Deborah (Dennis) Aberle, Chatsworth; and Michelle (Vance) Miller, Saunemin; 11 grandchildren, Sean and Joshua Jardine; James Jardine and Jennifer Rexroad; Renee Harris; Kristen Eighner and Matthew Aberle; Jakob, Elizabeth, Tiffany and Danielle Miller; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Dove, Jefferson City, Mo. Rita was preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandchild.
Rita was a secretary at the Livingston County Health Department for several years. She was a member of the Saunemin Women's Club and St. Mary's Church, Pontiac.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Service information
9:00AM-10:30AM
413 N. Main Street
P.O. Box 649
Pontiac, IL 61764
11:00AM
119 East Howard Street
Pontiac, IL 61764