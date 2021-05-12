BLOOMINGTON — Robert A. "Bob" Hany, 88, passed peacefully from this life into eternity with his family beside him on May 11, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Hospital, Normal, IL.

Bob was born on November 23, 1932, in Gridley, IL to Alfred and Bernice (Hershe) Hany. He and his twin brother, Richard, were two of nine children.

He married his high-school sweetheart Marilyn Grusy on August 10, 1953 in Gridley, IL. She survives, along with their children: Al (Keri) of Gridley, Dan (Toni) of Normal and Carol Carter of Bloomington. Also surviving are their seven grandchildren: Melinda Hany, Lauren Hany (Joel Cardozo), Ryan (Crystal) Biddle, Sadie Walker, Faith Carter, Brianna Carter, Isaac Carter; and eight great-grandchildren: Caitlyn, Jakson, Lillyanne, Lorelei, Niko, Leo, Connor and Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Marge Davis, Barb Panther, Mary Ann Howd; and brothers: Alfred, Kenneth, Joseph, Richard and Daniel Hany.

Bob graduated from Gridley High School in 1952. He served a four-year term in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Reno, NV. He worked for 37 years in the early era of Data Processing at General Electric in Bloomington, IL.