BLOOMINGTON — Robert A. "Bob" Hany, 88, passed peacefully from this life into eternity with his family beside him on May 11, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Hospital, Normal, IL.
Bob was born on November 23, 1932, in Gridley, IL to Alfred and Bernice (Hershe) Hany. He and his twin brother, Richard, were two of nine children.
He married his high-school sweetheart Marilyn Grusy on August 10, 1953 in Gridley, IL. She survives, along with their children: Al (Keri) of Gridley, Dan (Toni) of Normal and Carol Carter of Bloomington. Also surviving are their seven grandchildren: Melinda Hany, Lauren Hany (Joel Cardozo), Ryan (Crystal) Biddle, Sadie Walker, Faith Carter, Brianna Carter, Isaac Carter; and eight great-grandchildren: Caitlyn, Jakson, Lillyanne, Lorelei, Niko, Leo, Connor and Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Marge Davis, Barb Panther, Mary Ann Howd; and brothers: Alfred, Kenneth, Joseph, Richard and Daniel Hany.
Bob graduated from Gridley High School in 1952. He served a four-year term in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Reno, NV. He worked for 37 years in the early era of Data Processing at General Electric in Bloomington, IL.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10 a.m., at the Bloomington, Apostolic Christian Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, IL, and one hour before the funeral service. Burial will be at the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Bob's faith in Christ was most important to him and evident to all who knew him. He and Marilyn were the glue of their family, opening their home and hearts to extended family, many friends and anyone who needed encouragement. Their love, generosity and sense of humor have blessed many people. Their union of almost 68 years has been a model of integrity, honor, self-sacrifice and deep family love.
Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren have brought them great joy and contentment. Amid the golf, travel and maintaining many relationships, Bob has enjoyed an abundant and fruitful life. A life well lived.
