EUREKA — Robert A. Wolf, Sr., 81, of Eureka, passed away December 31, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Liberty Bible Church in Eureka. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the church. Memorials can be made to Glioblastoma research or to Liberty Bible Church.