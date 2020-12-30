 Skip to main content
Robert (Bob) Aaron Westerfield
Robert (Bob) Aaron Westerfield

SALEM, Missouri - Robert (Bob) Aaron Westerfield was born in Bloomington, IL on November 5, 1950. His parents were Mayme and Aaron Westerfield. Bob graduated from Bloomington High School and joined the Army shortly after where he served active duty for nine years. He served overseas in both Vietnam and Germany. He was an employee of Eureka Vacuums for 25 years and as well as Caterpillar for 40 years. On October 16, 1976 he married Linda Garrels. Bob and Linda have one son, Jason Westerfield.

In 2010 Bob and Linda retired and purchased a home located on 10 acres in Salem, MO. Bob was a lifetime member of the American Legend and VFW in both Bloomington, IL and Salem, MO. He was also a Scoutmaster for over 25 years. Bob was a member of both Trinity Lutheran Church located in Bloomington, IL and Salem Lutheran Church in MO.

A memorial service will be held at Salem Lutheran Church in Salem, MO on January 9, 2021, 1:00-1:30 p.m.

