Robert "Bob" Dotson

Bob grew up in Leroy, IL and he graduated from LeRoy High School in 1967. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He received his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Oklahoma City University in 1990 and worked for 52 years in various positions for the United States Postal Service. Bob was a handyman extraordinaire, and woodworking was a favorite hobby. He was an avid runner who loved playing the guitar. Bob cared deeply for his pets. Taking vacations with his family and watching his granddaughters sporting events were among his favorite pastimes.