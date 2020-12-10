EAST PEORIA — Robert "Bob" L. Sablotzke, 81, of Holland, MI, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at The Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon, MI.

Bob was born on August 2, 1939, in Bloomington, IL, to Earl and Cecile Louise (Foley) (Haggard) Sablotzke. He married Joyce Ross on September 10, 1983, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2007. Bob was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Sablotzke; and one sister, Judith Sablotzke.

Bob is survived by four daughters: Marcia (Les) Wilwerding, Lisa (David) Barner, Robin (Steven) Clark and Melissa (Albert) Bugbee; one stepdaughter, Sherrie (Stephen) Frazier; three stepsons: Roy (Lisa) Barrett, Doug (Diana Lutton) Barrett and Dan (Tammy) Barrett; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Bob was a long-haul truck driver for 23 years covering all 48 contiguous states and five provinces of Canada before retiring in 2004. He was an avid fisherman all his life and enjoyed reading his Bible and listening to sermons on his iPad in later years.