BLOOMINGTON — Robert “Bob” L. Volk, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:24 p.m. on April 1, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Bob was born on May 23, 1939 in Springfield to Adolph and Bertha (Curry) Volk. He married Sharon C. Fathauer on March 3, 1962 in Springfield.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Volk of Bloomington; children, Melissa Hager of Naperville, Jill Volk of Evanston, and Scott (Abi) Volk of Irvine, California; grandchildren, Jeff and Jason Hager, Anne and Mark Volk Porter, and Connor and Zoe Volk; sister, Frances Knox of Chatham; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bertha Hostick.

Bob worked for Springfield Electric Supply Company for 39 years in multiple capacities, culminating in his role as Senior Vice President & District Manager. He retired December 30, 2003 from a career he loved. Bob served as a trustee for the Bloomington Township Fire Department and on the board of the American Red Cross of the Heartland. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, enjoyed attending Illinois State Redbird basketball games, looked forward to deer and turkey hunting with his buddies and supported the community in a number of ways.