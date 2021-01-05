HEYWORTH — Robert (Bob) Mason, 65, of Heyworth, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Carle BroMenn in Normal.

A family celebration of life will be at a later date. He was born July 31, 1955 in Bloomington, son of Walter G. Mason and Frances Camp. He married Debbie Jenkins on July 31, 1977 in Bloomington.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie of Heyworth; two daughters: Elizabeth Jackson of Springfield and Jessica (Peter) Shickle of Castaic, CA; and five grandchildren. Also surviving are two siblings: Mary Lou Ettien of Bloomington, John (Carol) Mason of Tulsa, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and grandchild.

Bob graduated from N.C.H.S in Normal. He worked at Union Camp of Normal, Bridgestone of Normal, OSP Printing of Bloomington and Heyworth CUSD4 of Heyworth.