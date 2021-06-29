NORMAL — Robert "Bob" Roberts, 75, of Normal, IL (formerly of LeRoy, IL) died on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He married Linda (Buttry) Roberts on February 3, 1991 and she survives.

Bob worked for many years as an electrician in the commercial division of Masters Electric Company. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Bob is survived by his sister, Donna (Rolla) Senters; brother, Del (Susan) Roberts; son, Bobby Roberts; step-sons: Todd (Dana) Hoback, Chris Hoback; grandchildren: Kristen (Trenton) Butler, Presten (Cheyenne) Pride, Lexy Roberts, Austin Roberts, and Sarah Hoback; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his parents; daughter, Teresa Pride; and sisters: Anita Roberts, Betty Jackson, and Nancy Morley.

Bob's favorite saying was "Let's do it!" We were blessed to have him in our lives for so long. Now he is at peace.

Thank you, El Paso Heritage, for your wonderful hospice care.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.