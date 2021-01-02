Robert "Bob" Sweeney

DANVERS - Robert "Bob" E. Sweeney, Sr, 77, of Danvers, passed away at 1:57 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
He was born August 31, 1943 in Trenton, NJ, son of Edward H. and Anna Matthews Sweeney. He married Kathleen "Kathy" Linnane Lucas on March 2, 1996 in Bloomington.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy of Danvers; two sons: Robert (Diane) Sweeney, Jr of Washington and David (Meredith) Sweeney of LeRoy; two daughters: Lesley (Alan) Smith and Stephanie Sweeney, both of Normal; two step-daughters: Nicole (Joshua) Edwards of Normal and Mandy (Cole) Nattier of Madison, GA and eight grandchildren, Josh and Caroline Sweeney, Blake (Lauren) and Avery Smith, Ty'Kayla and Tiahna Abbott-Sweeney and Jace and Kinlee Nattier. Also surviving are three siblings, Lois Helminger of Ringoes, NJ, Thomas (Mary) Sweeney, Sr of Crystal River, FL and Roseann Baker of Trenton, NJ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
He was a United States Army veteran, serving from 1965-1967.
Bob graduated from Illinois State University in Normal with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. He worked from 1971 until his retirement in 2006 at State Farm Insurance Company in Systems.
He enjoyed jigsaw and sudoku puzzles, traveling and he loved to golf. Bob's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family, his church and his dog, Walker.
