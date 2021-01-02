Robert "Bob" Sweeney

DANVERS - Robert "Bob" E. Sweeney, Sr, 77, of Danvers, passed away at 1:57 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be private. Cremation rites will be accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 101 E. Garfield St, Minier, IL, 61759.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born August 31, 1943 in Trenton, NJ, son of Edward H. and Anna Matthews Sweeney. He married Kathleen "Kathy" Linnane Lucas on March 2, 1996 in Bloomington.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy of Danvers; two sons: Robert (Diane) Sweeney, Jr of Washington and David (Meredith) Sweeney of LeRoy; two daughters: Lesley (Alan) Smith and Stephanie Sweeney, both of Normal; two step-daughters: Nicole (Joshua) Edwards of Normal and Mandy (Cole) Nattier of Madison, GA and eight grandchildren, Josh and Caroline Sweeney, Blake (Lauren) and Avery Smith, Ty'Kayla and Tiahna Abbott-Sweeney and Jace and Kinlee Nattier. Also surviving are three siblings, Lois Helminger of Ringoes, NJ, Thomas (Mary) Sweeney, Sr of Crystal River, FL and Roseann Baker of Trenton, NJ.