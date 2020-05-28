Robert Briggs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWANDA — Robert W. "Bob" Briggs, 86, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at home in rural Towanda.

He was born March 27, 1934, at home in rural Tazewell County, to Charles W. and Hazel Hymbaugh Briggs. He married Gail Ann Chelmo in Webster, Wis., on March 31, 1962. She survives along with their son, David (Jen), Reno, Nev., and daughter, Sarah (Terry) Martin, Troy, Mo. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Austin and Emily Martin, Missouri, and Julia and Samuel Briggs, Nevada, and sister, Frances (William) Cross, Emden. He was preceded in death by an infant son.

Bob grew up in Emden, served in the Army, was educated at ISNU; U of I, Champaign; and received his doctorate in genetics at the University of Minnesota. His post-doctoral work was at Brookhaven National Lab (AEC), Long Island, N.Y. In 1969, Bob moved his family to Illinois where he began a 22-year career at Funk Seeds in Bloomington, and then 14 years at Crow's Hybrid Corn Co. in Milford. He retired in 2006. During his years in plant breeding, Bob's research led to the development of a number of corn hybrids.