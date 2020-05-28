Robert Briggs

TOWANDA — Robert W. "Bob" Briggs, 86, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at home in rural Towanda.
He was born March 27, 1934, at home in rural Tazewell County, to Charles W. and Hazel Hymbaugh Briggs. He married Gail Ann Chelmo in Webster, Wis., on March 31, 1962. She survives along with their son, David (Jen), Reno, Nev., and daughter, Sarah (Terry) Martin, Troy, Mo. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Austin and Emily Martin, Missouri, and Julia and Samuel Briggs, Nevada, and sister, Frances (William) Cross, Emden. He was preceded in death by an infant son.
Bob grew up in Emden, served in the Army, was educated at ISNU; U of I, Champaign; and received his doctorate in genetics at the University of Minnesota. His post-doctoral work was at Brookhaven National Lab (AEC), Long Island, N.Y. In 1969, Bob moved his family to Illinois where he began a 22-year career at Funk Seeds in Bloomington, and then 14 years at Crow's Hybrid Corn Co. in Milford. He retired in 2006. During his years in plant breeding, Bob's research led to the development of a number of corn hybrids.
An important part of Bob's life was his involvement in Scouting which spanned more than 45 years at the local, district and council levels. He enjoyed mentoring both youth and adult Scouters and watching their leadership develop. He was proud when David and Austin became Eagle Scouts. Bob enjoyed photography. He shared his skills with Sarah and was proud of her “Kodak” success in 4-H. He loved following all four grandchildren's activities in soccer, snowboarding, skiing, swimming and school.
Bob's many interests included gardening, building park benches, turning wood, and he especially enjoyed talking with farmers, particularly his father-in-law.
“A life well-lived,” Bob will be missed by family and his many friends.
A celebration of life is planned for mid-July due to COVID-19. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting with arrangements.
The family appreciates the support of OSF Hospice staff during the last days of life.
The family suggests memorials be made in Bob's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 207 S. Prospect, Suite 1, Bloomington, IL 61704; BSA Troop 19, c/o Ian King, 707 Watford Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704; or an organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences and memories of Bob may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
