Robert Carroll

DECATUR — Robert “Bob” Carroll, 89, of Decatur, passed away Sunday (July 5, 2020) at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Decatur, with Father Chris Comerford, celebrant. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Bob's honor may be made to Smile Train or Beyond Blue.
Bob was born June 30, 1931, in Chicago, the son of Frank and Anne Pirok Carroll. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He married Jeanne Sommers on July 21, 1951, and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2006.
Bob was a vice-president and eventually became owner of Kelly Food Products in Decatur, retiring after 30 years. He was an avid St. Louis sports fan, supporting the Cardinals baseball and football teams, Rams football and Blues hockey. Bob enjoyed golf and was a longtime member of Southside Country Club. He also enjoyed his Canadian fishing trips. Bob was a member of SERTOMA and Sts. James and Patrick Parish in Decatur.
He is survived by his children, Bob (Louise) Carroll, Melbourne, Australia; Maureen (Jerry) Martin, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Kathy (Pat) Althoff, Decatur; Jim (Deanne) Carroll, Bloomington; and Robin (Steve) Todd, Decatur; grandchildren, Jeff (Erica) Martin, Brett (Tia) Martin, Scott (Allison) Althoff, Aaron Carroll, Kelli (Josh) Meyer, Liz (Jake) Collier, Brian (Kelsey) Todd, Christopher Carroll and Andrew Todd; great-grandchildren, Bryson Neff, Leighton Althoff, Noah and Lily Martin, Olivia Martin, Jordan and Aspen Bous, Chase and Brantley Meyer, and Evelyn Todd.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanne Carroll; grandson, Justin Carroll; one brother and one sister.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.