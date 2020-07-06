Robert Carroll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Robert “Bob” Carroll, 89, of Decatur, passed away Sunday (July 5, 2020) at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Decatur, with Father Chris Comerford, celebrant. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Bob's honor may be made to Smile Train or Beyond Blue.

Bob was born June 30, 1931, in Chicago, the son of Frank and Anne Pirok Carroll. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He married Jeanne Sommers on July 21, 1951, and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2006.

Bob was a vice-president and eventually became owner of Kelly Food Products in Decatur, retiring after 30 years. He was an avid St. Louis sports fan, supporting the Cardinals baseball and football teams, Rams football and Blues hockey. Bob enjoyed golf and was a longtime member of Southside Country Club. He also enjoyed his Canadian fishing trips. Bob was a member of SERTOMA and Sts. James and Patrick Parish in Decatur.