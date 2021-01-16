DECATUR, Alabama — Robert Cyrus Stewart, 85, of Decatur, Alabama, formerly of Normal, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at home.

Mr. Stewart was born February 25, 1925, to Robert L. and Rachel (Taylor) and graduated in 1953 from Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama.

He joined the U.S. Navy Reserves during high school and was active duty in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, stationed in Germany. He served in the Army Reserves until 1961.

He married Barbara Belew on September 12, 1959, and worked at Alabama-Tennessee Natural Gas Co. while studying at Florence State Teachers College, graduating with a degree in business in 1964.

Mr. Stewart went to work with State Farm Insurance as a claims adjuster that year and was selected to transfer to the data processing department in 1970 at the corporate headquarters in Bloomington, IL. He retired as a senior systems analyst in 1997.

He was an avid golfer for decades.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years; daughter, Belinda, of Melbourne, FL; son, Derek, of Athens, AL; and brother, J.C. (Virginia) of Florence, AL.