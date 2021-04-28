MACKINAW — Robert D. Witkowski went peacefully to be with the Lord on April 21, 2021 at 6:50 AM. He had received a head and neck injury in a fall.

He was the Husband of the Love of his life, Jean Hayden Witkowski, who he married September 25, 1999, gaining her big family and lots of warm, fun family times with good food. Bob loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. He was a member of the Carpenter's Local 63 Union and worked at the power plant in Clinton, IL. Bob loved the Lord and people. He never met a stranger. He served as Chaplain for Deer Creek American Legion and felt honored to place new flags on five cemeteries in the area for Patriots Day.

His parents were Walter and Mary Witkowski, both deceased; sister, Dorothy Douglas who is deceased; and brother, Walter (Pat) of TX. His biological children: Bob (Sue) Witkowski of CO, Kathy Knoll, Paula Witkowski Porter and Kevin (Tina) Witkowski. Step-Children are Kevin (Gayle) Appel, Jan (Scott) Holmes, Kent Appel (deceased), Kurt (Ron) Appel, Kyle (Julie) Appel, Joy (Kurt) Lorch, Jennifer (Scott) Blair. Bob also has many grand and great grandchildren and his loyal fur baby, Joey the Maltese.

Bob loved to read and loved to watch the birds at the birdfeeder. He was a Master Gardener. Most of all, he was a friend to everyone he met. Bob had served our Country in the Coast Guard. Bob is survived by a dear friend, Wayne (Sherrie) Heisel of Hudson, who he considered to be a second son.