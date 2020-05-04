CHENOA — Robert Dan Hodge, 91, Chenoa, passed away at 6:48 a.m. Friday (May 1, 2020) at Liberty Village, Clinton.
Cremation rites have been accorded with a graveside inurnment at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa, with Pastors Timothy Moats and Marty Fannin officiating. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family of Robert D. Hodge.
Robert was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Knoxville, Tenn., the son of George and Nellie (Luttrell) Hodge. He married Loretta M. McCoy on Jan. 6, 1950, in Tennessee. His wife, Loretta, survives in Liberty Village, Clinton.
His parents; two brothers, Ed and Bill Hodge; one son, Danny Hodge; and one granddaughter, Rachel Fearnow, preceded him in death.
Other survivors include his children, Sandra Hodge, Santa Cruz, Calif.; Bob (Toni) Hodge, Kuna, Idaho; Yvonne (Michael) Jenkins, Bloomington; Rebecca (Mike) DeVoss, Phoenix, Ariz.; two brothers, Jack (Linda) Hodge, Sevierville, Tenn.; Ronald (Dixie) Houser, Chenoa; 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bob served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golf and traveling with the love of his life, Loretta. He was an avid Cub fan.
He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus and served him in many different capacities including missionary work in India. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
