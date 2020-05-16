Robert Dehority

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LA PINE, Ore. — Robert “Bob” Dehority of La Pine, Ore., died Monday (May 11, 2020) at his home with his daughter and grandson at his side, due to prostate cancer. He was 87 years young.

Robert was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Chicago, to parents Raymond and Florence Dehority.

He received his associate of arts degree with a major in gunsmithing from Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado and moved west to San Diego, Calif. Bob spent much of his career in the aerospace industry. He was a member of the San Diego Track Club and enjoyed competing in many marathons over the years.

In 1994 he moved to La Pine, Ore. He enjoyed fishing, riding his bicycle and spending time with his friends. He was a mainstay of the road and bicycle trails around La Pine until 2019. He rode 20 miles on average every day — save for his birthdays, when he matched the miles to his new age, culminating with 80 miles on his 80th birthday.

Over the course of his life he donated more than 14 gallons of blood to The American Red Cross. He saw his donation as a duty to the community.