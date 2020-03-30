Robert Downen

GRIDLEY — Robert N. "Bob" Downen, 76, of Gridley, passed away at 8 a.m. Saturday (March 28, 2020) at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Gridley EMS.

Robert was born Feb. 18, 1944, in Bloomington, the son of Neal and June Tool Downen. He married Susan K. Lancaster on April 11, 1964, in Bloomington. She survives along with his mother, June Downen, Normal; two daughters, Shari (Greg) King and Laura Price, both of Gridley; one brother, Ron (Janice) Downen, Garden Grove, Iowa; sisters, Betty (Kenny) Landrus, Thompson, Ohio; Connie Armstrong, El Paso; and Debbie (Ken) Ford, Kenney; one sister-in-law, Patricia Downen, Secor; four grandchildren, Lindsey Price, Robert Mohr, Richard and Kyle King; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Neal; his stepfather, Harold; and one brother, Donald.