Robert E. Billiter

Upon returning from the service, Bob worked briefly for the Atlanta Argus newspaper and then worked for General Electric in Bloomington, before joining Cutler Hammer Eaton Corporation in Lincoln. He worked at for Cutler Hammer Eaton for 35 years, retiring in 1993, as a senior buyer.

Bob was a life-long member of the Atlanta Methodist Church, where he served for many years on the Administrative Council and Trustees, as well as an active member of the Atlanta Methodist Men. Bob served on the Atlanta A Team, past president of the Central Illinois Purchasing Association, past president of the Atlanta Lions Club, a trustee for the Abraham Lincoln Hospital board from 1975-1981, and was a 67-year member of the Atlanta American Legion Post 341. He said his most satisfying service to the Atlanta community was as treasurer on the Atlanta Library board when the clock tower at the corner of Race and Arch streets was constructed on the library grounds.

Bob loved spending time with Wanda, his family, and friends at many Lake of the Ozarks resorts over the years, and then at their cabin on the lake in Camdenton, Missouri. This love affair with the lake began in the 1940s, when he first began vacationing there with his parents. Many fond memories were made with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren since he and Wanda purchased the cabin in 1984.