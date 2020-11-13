Robert E. 'Bob' Toliver

Bob served in the US Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Germany. He was a softball pitcher until the age of 53 and he enjoyed woodworking. He was an active member at Vale Church. Bob had worked at GTE for 35 years retiring in May 1991. He never met a bowl of homemade vanilla ice-cream that he did not like. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.