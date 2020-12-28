LINCOLN - Robert E. Miller Jr., 86, of Lincoln, passed away on December 24, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
Robert was born on August 13, 1934, the son of Robert E. and Mabel (Robbins) Miller Sr.
He married Wilma (Ommen) Miller on Nov. 20, 1960 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, Illinois. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. She survives in Lincoln.
Robert is also survived by one daughter: Janis (John) Bloom in The Colony, TX; three sons: Steve Miller of Pekin, IL; Doug (Ann) Miller of Lake in the Hills, IL; Jeff Miller of Lincoln, IL. They have eight grandchildren: Jason (Meghan) Bloom, Stephanie (Michael) Tibbs, Austin Bloom, Courtney (Brian) Paszkiet, Matt Zaluckyj, Justin Miller, Tori Miller and Amber (Kaily) Sutton. They have seven great-grandchildren: Keegan Bloom, Barrett Bloom, Evyn Tibbs, Cooper Tibbs, Kinley Tibbs, Haylie Paszkiet and Zander Mote. His family was everything to him and he treasured time with them.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents Robert E. Miller, Sr. and Mabel Miller; and his sister, Carolyn Hunter.
Robert was proud to have served in the U.S. Army. After his service, he returned to Lincoln and worked for Stetson China. In 1965, he opened Miller TV which he owned and managed for 40 years in Lincoln and then worked for 13 years for State Farm Insurance in Technology Services. He retired in 2001.
Robert enjoyed roller skating in his younger years. He was also an avid bowler, bowling in State Farm and local leagues. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and remained strong in his faith throughout his life. By far, though, his greatest passion was his family. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He never missed a family event for any member of his family and especially enjoyed attending any event his grandchildren or great-grandchildren were participating in. He will be greatly missed but we are confident that they will now always have an extra fan on their side.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln, IL. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Memorial Donations may be made in Robert's name to Zion Lutheran Church of Lincoln, St. Jude Children's Research or Donor's Choice.
