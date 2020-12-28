Robert E. Miller, Jr.

Robert enjoyed roller skating in his younger years. He was also an avid bowler, bowling in State Farm and local leagues. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and remained strong in his faith throughout his life. By far, though, his greatest passion was his family. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He never missed a family event for any member of his family and especially enjoyed attending any event his grandchildren or great-grandchildren were participating in. He will be greatly missed but we are confident that they will now always have an extra fan on their side.