Robert E. Schrock

FORREST — Robert E. “Bob” Schrock, 75, of Forrest, passed away peacefully at his home, at 12:36 am, Friday, October 16, 2020.

According to Bob's wishes there will be a short service before cremation at 11:00am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Forrest Fire Department.

Bob was born January 17, 1945, in Peoria, where he was adopted by Eddie and Lenna (Meador) Schrock of Pekin. He graduated from Pekin High School.

On September 12, 1998, he married Jacque (Gulliford) Palumbo at the Old Town Grove Chapel in Groveland, becoming the step father to John Palumbo.

He last worked for Hardin Sign Co as a sheet metal worker. He served his union well during his more than 50 years of service, holding each office including, President of Sheet Metal Worker's Local 1. He also served 10 years in the Air National Guard.

Before his illness he belonged to the Elks Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles and VFW, all in Peoria.