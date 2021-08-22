CLINTON — Robert F. "Bob" Adcock 87, a lifelong Clintonian who spent his last few years in Pontiac was reunited with his beloved wife Lootie at 3:32 PM on August 18, 2021. It is reported that Heaven got a whole lot chattier with his arrival, as Bob was never known to have met a stranger.

Bob married Laura Lou "Lootie" Newberry on March 31, 1954, and when she passed on Sept. 20, 2004, a part of his heart left with her. We are so thankful that his heart is full again.

Bob was born on March 16, 1934 in Clinton, IL, the son of Joseph C. and Etta E. (Craft) Adcock. He lived an incredibly full life, and had three children Nanette (Jim) Strange, The Villages, FL; Brenda (Jerome) Blattner, Tampa, FL; Bob (Deb) Adcock, Pontiac, IL; six grandchildren Josh (Theresa) Strange; Jamee Strange; Adam Blattner; Alex (Bree) Adcock; Andrew Adcock; and Aaron Adcock; five great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, David, and Caleb Strange; Anna Lou and Emma Adcock.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers John and Joe.

Bob was a devoted husband to Lootie, and deeply loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He worked hard and was a loyal and true friend.

Bob grew up on a farm that he loved, served his country as a Seabee in the US Navy in Guam, worked on the railroad and was a proud union plumber and pipefitter, and ran the welding test shop at Clinton Nuclear Power Station. He was a member of First Christian Church in Clinton and Local #99 in Bloomington, IL as well as the American Legion.

Visitation will be held, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 1 – 3 PM at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. Services will begin immediately thereafter (3 PM) with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, IL with Military Honors. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton First Christian Church, Little Galilee Christian Assembly, or Southern Illinois Honor Flight.

