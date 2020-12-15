NORMAL — Robert George McClendon, 96 of Normal, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Sunday December 13, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.
Robert was born on September 1, 1924, the son of Flora McClendon.
He is survived by one daughter: Martha Ann (Charles) Henry; and one grandson: Christopher Henry.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter: Cartimecca Henry.
Robert served in the Army.
There will be a private graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 16, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.