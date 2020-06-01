Robert Gerdes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PIPER CITY — Robert A. Gerdes, 75, of rural Piper City, died at 7:35 p.m. Saturday (May 30, 2020) at his residence.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom, with Rev. Gabe Baumgardner officiating. Burial will be in Chatsworth Cemetery, Chatsworth, where full military rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom, and one hour Thursday prior to the funeral at the church. Memorials in Bob’s name may be made to Chatsworth Fire Department or Chatsworth American Legion. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth, is handling the arrangements.

Bob was born March 30, 1945, in Fairbury, a son on John and Beryl Blackmore Gerdes. He married Jeanne Kurtenbach on Nov. 6, 1966, in Chatsworth. She survives in rural Piper City. Also surviving are two sons, Jimmy Gerdes, Chatsworth, and Ronnie (Rhiannon) Gerdes, Chatsworth; five grandchildren, Zachary, Devin, Kyleigh, Mackenzie and Holden; two great-grandchildren, Stella and Braeton; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Kyler and Maddex; several nieces and nephews.

Bob was educated in Cullom schools. He farmed his entire life in the Chatsworth area. Bob loved buying cars, rebuilding and restoring them and then selling them. Bob was a member of Illinois National Guard.

