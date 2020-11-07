BLOOMINGTON – Robert Gregory Weber, 58, formerly of Bloomington, more recently of Scottsdale, Arizona, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Scottsdale.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 T St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Social distancing will be practiced.

Memorials in Greg's name may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Greg was born on September 2, 1962 in Charleston, IL to Robert and Lillie (Baker) Weber. He married Mary Bethea in 1989 in Bloomington, she survives.

Also surviving are their children: Shelby (Cole) Salamone and Rachael Weber, both of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Ryan Weber of Oxford, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.