GILMAN — Robert Harrison Randall was born to Robert D. and Lucilla (Hall) Randall who owned and operated Randall's in Normal, IL. He married Joanne Fissel on November 24, 1955 in Bloomington.

Harrison spent most of his youth in Bloomington and was a graduate of University High School and Illinois Wesleyan University. He was most proud of his service as a United States Marine from 1952-1954, and served during the Korean War. Harrison and Joanne moved to Gilman in 1961 where they owned and operated the Ben Franklin Store until it closed in 2006.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Joanne (December 4, 2009). He leaves behind his cousin G. Kay (Frank) Boyd; sister-in-law Jarie (Clarence) Ford; nieces: Lisa Ford and Carrie (Doug) Leathers; great nieces: Katie (Ryan) Casselman and Gracie Ford; a great-great niece and nephew.

Services will be held at Mann Park Pavilion on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Susie Offill will officiate and military rites will take place by Gilman American Legion Post 499 and United States Marine Corps. A short social will immediately follow. Inurnment will be at Gilman Mausoleum at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mann Park.

Arrangements by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Please share a memory of Harrison at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.