Robert Hill

NORMAL — Robert “Bob” Hill, 92, of Normal, died Friday (Aug. 21, 2020) from age related causes at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Robert was born in Chicago in 1928. He helped with the family heating business and cared for his parents in their later years. He then took over the business and raised his family in the Austin area for 13 years in the same home he grew up in.

Robert married Patti Ross and later divorced. They had three daughters. Later, they moved to Glenn Ellyn and then Wheaton. After his retirement, Bob moved around for several years collecting information for an extensive family history he researched and made into a book. He settled his last 15 years in Bloomington near family. A gift of a camera to Robert in high school sparked a passion for photography that lasted all his life.

He loved watching people, helping family with projects, Cubs baseball, reading and good music, but especially anything to do with his children and grandchildren. Bob attended Wesley United Methodist Church. He rode his bike into his 80s and was the feature in two different Pantagraph articles regarding his bike riding and photography. He documented our lives in pictures and on DVD with his narrations, leaving us a rich gift.