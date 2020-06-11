Robert Hix

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PINE GROVE, Calif. — Robert “Bob” Hix passed peacefully June 5, 2020, at his home in his beloved mountains. Not the Rockies, but a close second — the Sierra Nevada mountains. He was surrounded by his loving family, most importantly Marge who has shared love and respect with him for 62 years.

Born March 17, 1933, in Milford, Iroquois County, an only child to Ira and Margaret Zimmerman Hix. He was a good student, athlete, and Boy Scout (He was always prepared).

He interrupted college during the Korean War for Army service as a staff sergeant in the 36th Engineers Group. Bob returned and completed his degree in education at Illinois Wesleyan University on the GI bill and married Marjorie Brubaker, a teacher of Sheldon. Together they accepted teaching positions at Roanoke / Benson grade school where they taught for 31 years. Bob got a master's degree in media at the University of Northern Colorado where he came to love Colorado and the Rockies.

Bob always lived a life of service to community including the volunteer fire department for 40 years alongside Lyn Reviere and Merlin Getz, the Boy Scouts as scoutmaster, and many years of civil defense and emergency services alongside Russ Furr and Mike Oltman. He was also a tenor in the choir of the United Methodist Church.